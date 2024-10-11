Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $120.80 and last traded at $121.85. 2,295,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 16,769,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $484.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average of $116.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

