Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.56. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Fantex Trading Up 100.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.
Fantex Company Profile
Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.
