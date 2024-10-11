Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 919.6% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fanuc Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Fanuc had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 16.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

