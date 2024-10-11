Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,775,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 4,909,257 shares.The stock last traded at $2.66 and had previously closed at $2.33.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 5.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative net margin of 29,540.78% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIE. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth $420,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

