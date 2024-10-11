Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,775,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 4,909,257 shares.The stock last traded at $2.66 and had previously closed at $2.33.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 5.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative net margin of 29,540.78% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%.
Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Top Stocks Seeing Major Institutional Buying Right Now
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- S&P 500 Hits Record Highs: 3 Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- AbbVie Stock Eyes New Highs: Analysts See Strong Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.