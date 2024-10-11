Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.89.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $73.00 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 80,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $12,839,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $4,125,000. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

