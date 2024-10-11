Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FMN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 13,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,181. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

