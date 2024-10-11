Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 11,194 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF comprises 1.0% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 1.72% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 192,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FYLD stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,177 shares. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $280.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.