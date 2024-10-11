Fermata Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 213,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.34. The company had a trading volume of 130,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,541. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $202.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.