Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MLPA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. 38,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

