Fermata Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,979,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.26. The company had a trading volume of 757,274 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

