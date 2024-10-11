Fermata Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,804 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.62. 26,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,349. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.