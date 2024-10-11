Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EYLD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,988,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,815,000 after buying an additional 698,391 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 625,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 139,461 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,324,000.

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,176 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $354.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

