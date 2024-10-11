Fermata Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,148. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

