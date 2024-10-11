Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $317.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,576. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $317.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

