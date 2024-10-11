Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $201,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 69,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $245.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,775. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $247.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.