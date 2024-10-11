Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 963.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of XME traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 379,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,057. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $65.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

