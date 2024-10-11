Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 129348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,042,000 after buying an additional 239,665 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 268,292 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 543,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares during the period.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

