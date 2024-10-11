Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $157,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

FUTY opened at $50.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.