Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.07.
Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97.
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
