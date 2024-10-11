Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.07.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Filo Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ventum Financial downgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Filo Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIL

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.