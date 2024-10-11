Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FNVTW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Finnovate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Get Finnovate Acquisition alerts:

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.