Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.
Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ FNVTW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Finnovate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile
