Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.77. Approximately 1,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Finward Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Finward Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $136.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $612,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 255,595 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

