First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.09. First Atlantic Nickel shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 449,000 shares trading hands.
First Atlantic Nickel Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.80.
About First Atlantic Nickel
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.
