First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$20.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.22.
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
