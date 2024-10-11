First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $285.44.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $205.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.72. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after acquiring an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

