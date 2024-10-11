First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FEMS opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
