First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEMS opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 65,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

