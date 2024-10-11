First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 262.3% from the September 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,899. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.