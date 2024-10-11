First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.15 and last traded at $39.15. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.