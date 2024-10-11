First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FCEF)

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 8,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $39.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

