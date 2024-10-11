First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Up 158.5% in September

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTRI. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth $371,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,532,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,435 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,021. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

