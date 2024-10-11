First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 1,020.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGR. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LEGR opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $105.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2629 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

