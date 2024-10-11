First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.12. 597,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,685. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

