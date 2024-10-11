First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.85 and last traded at $127.85, with a volume of 10160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.71.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 782,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after purchasing an additional 71,497 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 109.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 232,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after buying an additional 121,483 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 133,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 44.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

