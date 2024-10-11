First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) is Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 86,074 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 268,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,279. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

