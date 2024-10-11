First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FTXN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.92. 7,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,229. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $182.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

