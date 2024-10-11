First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,197 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000.

RDVY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,953. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

