First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and traded as high as $57.77. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $57.77, with a volume of 887 shares trading hands.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.