Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.61, but opened at $41.75. Firstsun Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 4,054 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 16.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

