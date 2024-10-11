Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

