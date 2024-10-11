Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 553,700 shares, an increase of 187.9% from the September 15th total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fletcher Building Stock Up 4.0 %

FRCEF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Fletcher Building has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

