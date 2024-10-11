Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 553,700 shares, an increase of 187.9% from the September 15th total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fletcher Building Stock Up 4.0 %
FRCEF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Fletcher Building has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.97.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
