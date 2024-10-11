Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $234.34 and last traded at $234.48. Approximately 810,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,031,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLUT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.21.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,442,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,189,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,079,000 after buying an additional 608,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,170,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

