Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 447.7% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FCSMF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 1,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,929. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Focus Graphite has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

Focus Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.