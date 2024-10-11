Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 57,139 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 539,682 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,569,000 after acquiring an additional 430,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 304,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.58.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

