Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 695 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Danaher by 833.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 101,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,491. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.97. The company has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

