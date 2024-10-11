Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $255,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 64.4% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

NKE traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.60. 1,410,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,711,460. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

