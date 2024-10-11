Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 144,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,237,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.68. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

