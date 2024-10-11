Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 18,362 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,362 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

CVX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $150.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,313. The stock has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average is $153.99.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 64.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

