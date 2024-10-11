Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Takes $353,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.40. The company had a trading volume of 87,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,140. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.06 and its 200-day moving average is $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

