Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.91. 161,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,573. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average of $141.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $154.57.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

