Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 561.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Freeman Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Freeman Gold stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 74,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,657. Freeman Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Freeman Gold
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.