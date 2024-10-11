Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 561.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Freeman Gold stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 74,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,657. Freeman Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

