Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Freshworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRSH

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.18. 114,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,101. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.73. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $174.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $52,331.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $400,478.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $97,927.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,348. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $52,331.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,478.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $481,940. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 29.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freshworks by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.